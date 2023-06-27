GaDangme Kiel Schleswig Holstein represented Ghana at Kiel Week 2023

Entertainment of Tuesday, 27 June 2023

Source: GNA

GaDangme Kiel Schleswig Holstein e.V(GADKSH e.V) under the leadership of Gabriel Afotey Quaye represented the Ghanaian community at this year's Kieler Woche which took place from 17th to 25th June 2023



This is the first time Ghana has been represented in the annual event in Kiel, the capital city of Schleswig-Holstein Germany which was started some 142 years ago.



Kiel Week also known as Kieker Woche is the largest sailing regatta in the world. Featuring sailing competitions, live music and countless food stands off the water, Germany's second largest public festival.



During the festival, Ghana was represented in the international market through GaDangme Kiel SH e.V displaying varieties of Ghanaian food at their food stands.



Ghana also participated in the live music festival held during the Kieler Woche. Shebre Cultural Group, a cultural troupe from Ghana through the invitation of GADKSH e.V performed at the international stage to showcase the rich traditional display of Ghana.



The Shebre Cultural group had two different memorable performances during the festival. The first performance was on 24th June 2023 at the central stage of the City Hall Square and the second performance was on 25th June 2023 at Open Park, Volkspark, Ostring 187 A 24143 Kiel.



Mr Emmanuel Opoku and Mr Kwaku Bediako-Amoah from the Ghana consulate in Humburg represented the Ghana Ambassador to Germany to support the Ghanaian representatives in this year's Kiel Week.



The President of GADKSH e.V, Mr. Quaye was thankful to all and sundry who represented the Ghanaian Flag and made this year's festival a memorable one.



