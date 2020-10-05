Entertainment of Monday, 5 October 2020

Source: GNA

Ga-Dangme Unity Organisation to hold honouring awards

File photo

The Ga-Dangme Unity Organization is set to organise an awards ceremony to honour deserving and supportive Organizations and individuals who have in various ways provided support to the Ga-Dangme Unity Organization over the years.



The maiden edition is under the theme “Fostering Peace, Unity and Justice Before, During and After the 2020 General Election and Beyond.”



The awards scheme under the auspices of the Ga-Dangme Unity Organization headed by Mr. Edward Coleman would witness resource persons drawn from Political Parties, Ministry, Religious Leaders, Peace Council, and other relevant Stakeholders including Civil Society Organizations to give educational lecture on why there is the need to maintain Peace before, during and after the 2020 General Elections.



The Organization noted that it was incumbent on every citizen to champion Peace and Cohesion.



A statement from the Ga-Dangme Unity Organisation said “As part of the program, we would like to educate the public about the fact that we are in an election year; therefore, it is imperative to ensure that, as citizens, we do things that Promote Peace before, during, and after the General Election.



This would ensure that in the end, the victory will be for all Ghanaians.”



The awards is scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 10, at the Mac Dan, La Town Park in the evening.



Renowned Personalities to grace the event are His Royal Majesty Dr King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II Ga Mantse (Abiasuma), Africa’s and World Boxing Legend, Professor Azumah Nelson, Business Expert, Dr.



Daniel Mckorley, and former Captain of Senior National Team and Player Stephen Appiah and Emmanuel Armah Senegal, Dancehall Music Legend, Charles Nii Armah Mensah popularly known as Shatta Wale.



The rest are, Ga Highlife Artist Adane Best and other equally important people in Ghana will be present at the event.



The awards are under various categories; Institutional Awards( Most Honourable MMDCs Personality of the Year, Most Honourable Personality Minister of the Year, Most Honourable Member of Parliament, Media and Events, Art and Cultural Performance, Greater Accra Referee Association.



The awards will honour personalities in Sports, Fishing/ Farming and Swimming, Entertainment, Telecommunications and Banks.



Ahead of the final showdown, some sporting activities lined up include Card Competition in the Ga Communities including La, Nungua, GA Mashie, Kpone.



The International Youth Sports Day Activities also follows in the month of October but the 2nd leg of all Christians playing against all Muslims in the Greater Accra Region will be played before.



The Program is powered by Coastal Development Authority(CODA).

