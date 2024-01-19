GWR gives updates on review for Ghana's sing-a-thon, cook-a-thon attempts

Entertainment of Friday, 19 January 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Guinness World Record has given an update on its review of singing and cooking marathon attempts in Ghana.



The London-headquartered company was responding to a comment on TikTok.



An account, @cute_gyebauxx, quizzed: “Guinness World Records, please there was this girl in Ghana who did a singing marathon. Can you please say something about it cos we’ve been waiting[?]”



GWR responded: “We’ve been reviewing Afua’s evidence and will be letting her know the results soon.”



Watching on, @IbrahimAbubakar0407, waded in, asking: “Thank you GWR. And again Faila, the cookathon in Ghana [Ghana flag]. Please is she the current record holder?”



Another account, @Portia, noted: “We are waiting please [cute emoji],” before GWR responded: “That’s going to take a little longer to review.”



In December 2023, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, sang for five days in a suspenseful attempt for the longest singing marathon by an individual Guinness World Record title. Asantewaa clocked 126 hours and 52 minutes.



Starting on the first day of the New Year, chef Failatu Abdul-Razak embarked on her thrilling attempt for the longest cooking marathon by an individual Guinness World Record title. She cooked for 227 hours over 10 days.



A British reference book, the Guinness World Records, published annually, lists astonishing activities by humans and in nature.



