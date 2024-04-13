GWR: Ghanaians throng Legon City Mall as Khebab-a-thon reaches day 3

Entertainment of Saturday, 13 April 2024

It seems the 'thon' craze in Ghana has taken another turn as CEO of God’s Time Khebab, Atinga Nsobila Joel, has embarked on an attempt to set a new Guinness World Record for the longest barbecue marathon.



The much-anticipated quest began on April 11, 2024, coinciding with the Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations, and is set to conclude on April 14, 2024.



Aiming for a staggering 90 hours, Joel is determined to surpass the current record of 80 hours held by Jan Greeff (USA & South Africa) while producing an astounding 10,000 sticks of kebab at Accra's Legon City Mall.



Joel's endeavour has attracted many Ghanaians, who have flocked to the mall to witness the event and enjoy the complimentary sticks of kebab, as seen in viral videos.



Sharing his motivations in an interview before the attempt, Joel revealed that the kebab business is a legacy passed down from his father, who has supported his education from primary school through university.



With this marathon, he aims to challenge the stereotype that the kebab business is reserved for the uneducated.



Joel's attempt adds to a series of efforts by Ghanaians to achieve world records, following in the footsteps of Afua Asantewaa and Chef Faila, whose previous attempts were unsuccessful, and Kaakyire Agyemang and Adu Sarfowaa, who await official confirmation as record holders.



View scenes from the attempt below





pulling up to #Khebabathon with my boys tonight pic.twitter.com/c0h5fqVCWz — Scanty SZN (@EiiScanty) April 12, 2024

40hrs complete ???? we’re not giving up ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/1tJNPmEoo5 — Atinga Nsobila Joel (@atinga_joel) April 13, 2024

