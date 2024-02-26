GTP launches captivating cultural collections for Ghana Month

Fashion of Monday, 26 February 2024

Source: GTP

In anticipation of Ghana Month in March, GTP has revealed its latest collections of high-quality fabrics, creatively crafted to showcase the rich story of Ghana and its people.



Speaking at a brief event on Friday, February 23, 2024, Reuben, the Marketing Manager of GTP, shared, “March is our heritage month, where we celebrate all things Ghana – our food, music, tourist sites, and of course, our fashion.



"Sadly, fashion often takes a back seat. So, at GTP, we decided to launch a new collection to shine a spotlight on premium African fashion. Introducing the Ghana Month Collection.”



Showcasing eleven exquisite designs, each thoughtfully curated in three distinct color options, the Ghana Month Collection presents a diverse selection of thirty-three fabrics suitable for individuals across all regions and genders.



According to Reuben, “It's a simple yet beautifully designed collection, created to celebrate our pride in our culture, symbols, and stories that bring us together. We considered every little detail that makes us proud to be true Ghanaians. The collection features eleven stunning designs, each available in three color options, giving you a total of thirty-three different fabrics suitable for everyone, regardless of region or gender.”



The event was graced by beauty queens adorned in GTP, including Selorm Magdalene Gafah, the winner of Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2023, and Grace Afanyin Owusu Arhin, also known as Asiedua, the first runner-up of Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2022.



