Entertainment of Monday, 15 March 2021

Source: GNA

GTA to enforce coronavirus protocols at facilities

Ghana Tourism Authority

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Tema Regional Office, says it will enforce the COVID-19 safety protocols in the tourism sector.



Mr Charles Buabin, GTA Tema Regional Director, said although restrictions were gradually being eased, tourist sites must continue to adhere to the protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19.



Mr Buabin, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Tema, emphasised that public beaches, night clubs and pubs must remain closed while group tours were restricted to minimum numbers amid strict physical distancing measures.



He said based on directives from the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, the protocols for the Tourism Sector were periodically revised and strengthened in line with COVID-19 measures.



The GTA Tema Regional Director said the tourism sector protocols were to keep visitors, employees, vendors, and the entire value chain players safe as the country gradually eased the restrictions.



He explained that instructions would continue to be issued consistently under the operational guidance of the Presidential Task Force and health experts with strict monitoring measures.



He said, the enforcement of the protocols, also aimed at strengthening the tourism sector’s resilience to COVID-19 and safeguarding all stakeholders within the tourism value chain.



Mr Buabin said the Tourism Sector Protocols provided a framework to drive quality assurance, monitoring and evaluation of COVID-19 preventive measures.



“The protocols will also maximize effective recovery of the sector through the facilitation and improvement in the flow of information and coordination to enhance intelligence gathering and data sharing in the industry,” he said.



He said the GTA had developed communication materials, including posters, flyers and jingles, for the electronic media to educate the public on the precautionary measures of COVID-19 at various tourism establishments.



Mr Buabin reiterated that tourism enterprises, accommodation establishments, food and beverages, entertainment enterprises, tourist sites and attractions, travel trade and event facilities were to display ‘No Mask No Entry’ signage at their entry points.



The management of these facilities was to ensure the wearing of nose masks and protective wear by staff and guest, observation of social distancing and the provision of hand-washing apparatus amongst others.