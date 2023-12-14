GTA and partners introduce a welcoming December atmosphere with Akwaaba Village

Entertainment of Thursday, 14 December 2023

Source: Ghana Tourism Authority

The Ghana Tourism Authority ( GTA) in partnership with the Ghana Exim Bank, the Ghana Trade Fair company and the Ghana Airports Company Limited have announced a month-long family-oriented bazaar, Akwaaba Village, as part of its December in GH activities. This exciting initiative is designed to offer memorable experiences, promote Made in Ghana goods, and celebrate the rich cultural heritage of Ghana through music, food, and art.



December in GH has, in recent times, been named as one the best months to experience Ghana and be a part of the history making activities of the motherland.



The Akwaaba Village will take place from December 15th, 2023, to January 8th, 2024, near the Hajj Village, located close to the Airport Roundabout. This family-friendly celebration aims to bring people together in a festive atmosphere, fostering a sense of community and highlighting the vibrant spirit of Ghana, including its art, food, music, and nightlife



"December is one of the most anticipated months in Ghana by tourists globally, as they seek to come to the country and experience the rich culture and awarmth of the Ghanaian people. We are happy to introduce the Akwaaba Village as a highlight of our December in GH 2023 festivities. This activation is not just a celebration; it's an invitation for families and visitors to immerse themselves in the warmth and hospitality that Ghana is renowned for. Akwaaba Village is a testament to our commitment to promoting local tourism and creating meaningful connections. We invite everyone to join us in making this an unforgettable experience for all." said Akwasi Agyeman, Chief Executive Officer, GTA.



With the aim of creating memorable experiences and promoting local tourism attractions and culture, the Akwaaba Village will have a lot to offer both Ghanaians and foreigners, young and old alike. Key Highlights expected from the Akwaaba Village will include: cultural showcases where guests will experience the diversity of Ghana's rich cultural heritage through captivating performances, traditional music, and dance Visitors to the Akwaaba Village will also get to indulge in a culinary journey with a variety of local Ghanaian dishes that showcase the flavors and specialties of different regions in Ghana. There will be a display from local artisans offering an opportunity to purchase unique handmade souvenirs.



“Akwaaba Village is made possible through the collaborative efforts of valued partners who share our vision for promoting cultural celebration and local tourism. We extend our sincere gratitude to Ghana Airports Company Limited, Ghana Trade Fair, and Exim Bank for their unwavering commitment to fostering cultural promotion and tourism in Ghana Together with these esteemed partners, we are confident that Akwaaba Village will offer an immersive experience that showcases the best of Ghana's cultural heritage.” Mr. Agyeman added.



The Akwaaba Village will be the perfect place for cultural lovers and knowledge seekers of the rich heritage of Ghana to partake in music workshops, schooled on Ghanaian games of strategy and broaden their knowledge on the rich Ghanaian heritage.



The Ghana Tourism Authority encourages families, tourists, and the general public to mark their calendars for this extraordinary celebration of Ghana's culture and hospitality.



Interested vendors can call 059 708 4223 or 059 742 3304 to be a part of this history making event.