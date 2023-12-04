GRAMMYs is political – Reggae star Hezron ‘Kwame Bonsu’

Entertainment of Monday, 4 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Reggae icon Hezron Clarke, bestowed with the local name 'Kwame Bonsu' by Asantehe Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, recently shared his views on the Grammy Awards during an interview on Asempa FM on Saturday, December 2, 2023.



Known for his straightforwardness, Hezron expressed his belief that the Grammy Awards are influenced by politics. In his blunt style, he acknowledged the recognition of his work but asserted that the selection process is marred by political factors, with certain last names consistently dominating.



"As far as I see this GRAMMY thing, it’s a lot of politics. I appreciate the fact that they recognized my work… but there’s a lot of politics. For so many years, a certain last name has been holding it down," he said.



When asked about Ghana's chances of winning a Grammy, Hezron emphasized that while deserving, the process is not solely about the quality of the work.



He stated, "If you follow the GRAMMYs, you should know this, but we won't let that change us. We'll keep pushing."



Reflecting on his own Grammy experience, Hezron credited the popularity of his song, stating, "I don't think they could have stopped nominating it because the first single on the album released was 'Man on a Mission' and it resonated.



"And the next single released was ‘Tiktok I'm Coming’… We were number one for five weeks in the USA. In Jamaica, Canada, and many places. There was a buzz around it. After that, I did ‘Save the Children’. So, there was a lot of momentum; it happened naturally so they had to nominate it.”



The Grammy Awards are awards presented by the Recording Academy of the United States to recognize "outstanding" achievements in the music industry.



Hezron's "Man on a Mission" album carries a message of hope and encouragement, drawing from his journey of pursuing passion. The album reflects his commitment to elevating reggae music while incorporating his bluesy influences.



Hailing from Montego Bay, Jamaica, Hezron ventured to Kingston, the heart of reggae, to record his album, collaborating with some of the genre's legendary figures.



Currently in Ghana until January 2024, Hezron has a packed schedule, facilitated by Goodies Music, Lynnex Ventures, 3G Media Group, and Gorjiors International. His visit aims to engage in various activities and promote his music in the Ghanaian context.







BB