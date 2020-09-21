Entertainment of Monday, 21 September 2020

GMB 2020 finale: Contestants preach peace ahead of elections

On the road to crown a new GMB queen, the six finalists address the need for peace in the upcoming elections.



Upper East Region’s Talata entreated political leaders and chiefs not to influence the youth in violence, ending the performance with a rap to stop vandalism: “Don’t say peace act peace”.



Volta Region’s Kafui emphasized that power lies in the thumb and not in guns, politicians nor political parties as they will come and go but Ghana will always be Ghana.



“Let us not fail our Ghana with violence and chaos; we have only Ghana,” she stressed, ending with the national patriotic song in the Ewe dialect.



Ahafo Region’s Abena, acting as a politician, said politicians have to be just and disciplined during elections.



Northern Region’s Zuzu said it is peace that matters, “let us rise and fight for our country. We have one Ghana.”



Acting as a victim of election violence, Greater Accra Region’s Naa pressed home how a people together can never be defeated: “Our democracy should work, our peace depends on us and let us rise above and let us stand together.”



Central Region’s Afriyie, acting as a police officer, wanted security posts to be set up at polling stations.



“Let us protect the people. Posterity will never forgive us if we allow ourselves to plunge Ghana into chaos.”

