Entertainment of Thursday, 17 September 2020

Source: 3 News

GMB 2020: Who wins the crown?

Ghana’s Most Beautiful finalists

Six contestants of the most popular beauty reality show and one of the most watched programs in the country, Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB), battle ready for a show down set on Sunday September 20, after twelve weeks of intense competition.



The Six finalists – Volta Region’s Kafui, Ahafo Region’s Abena, Northern region’s Zuzu, Upper East Region’s Talata, Greater Accra’s Naa and Central Region’s Afriyie – beat competition from eleven other contestants to be the last women standing for the final.



Speaking to the hosts of the pageant, Anita Akuffo and Johnnie Hughes, they revealed it has been weeks of education, fun and experience and thinking of it coming to an end makes them emotional.



“It has been really great experience, I’m quiet sad it’s coming to an end but at the end of the day we have to crown our queen”



“I have learnt a lot, every single Sunday, I take something home, something I didn’t know”, Anita Akuffo told 3news.com.



Johnnie Hughes on his part said “It has been a very interesting season because this is the second season we are running a sixteen horse race where we had sixteen contestants from all the sixteen regions”.



“Now this particular year as I’m sure you’re aware has generated quite the buzz that Ghana most Beautiful is noted for with an accentuated presence on social media particularly the hash tags is on the trends and the ladies enjoyed coming up on stage.”



They advised the ladies to have fun and put in their best and despite the outcome they are all winners in their own ways.



To the viewing public they should buttress their expectations with votes since they are a part of decision making.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.