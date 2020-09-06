Entertainment of Sunday, 6 September 2020

Source: 3 News

GMB 2020: Seven face final eviction

Ghana’s Most Beautiful contestants

It is the final eviction show of this year’s Ghana’s Most Beautiful on TV3 with all the seven ladies poised to make it to the much-awaited final.



After 11 weeks of performances and the much-dreaded evictions, which began with North-East Region’s Yennube, one more is expected to go out to make way for the finals scheduled to come off on Sunday, September 20.



After impressing on Day 1 with her ‘Mine oo mine’ catchphrase, Central Region’s Afriyie will have to put up her best yet again to make her way to the final.



On the night Afriyie won the Star Performer award, Greater Accra Region’s Naa walked away with the Most Innovative Award, which she won again last Sunday.



Will that be replicated tonight to book her a place in the finals?



She told Giovani Caleb on Showbiz 360 on Friday, September 4 that the crown will remain in her region despite the Central Region as the holders.



Northern Region’s Zuzu has also upped her game after winning the Star Performer prize last week. Will she make it to the final to keep her region’s hopes alive?



On the last time Zuzu won a similar award, Eastern Region’s Ofosua won the Most Innovative accolade.



Having impressed on a number of occasions, she cannot let her guard down to miss out on the final.



Volta Region’s Kafui has been outstanding with her performances, attracting glowing comments from the judges – Michelle Attoh, Adjetey Anang and veteran Linda Ampah.



Upper East Region’s Talata and Ahafo Region’s Abena will not want to be evicted as gestured during last Friday’s edition of Showbiz 360.



To keep your favourite contestant in the show, vote via SMS (*713*19#) or download the GMB App on App Store and Google Play.

