Entertainment of Sunday, 11 October 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

GMABCGirlChildDay: Critics are stepping stones for me - Nakeeyat

Nakeeyat Dramani Sam

Young Ghanaian poet, Nakeeyat Dramani Sam, has shared that most often she prefers to use critics as her stepping stone to greatness rather than allow their harsh criticisms to get to her.



Interviewed on a Special Editionof the Showbiz Xtra Show to mark International Day of the Girl Child, Nakeyat told host Doctar Cann that she finds it difficult to understand why people will hate someone for no reason.



Nonetheless, she is determined to be herself no matter what people do or say to her.



“I don’t listen to them. I see them as rocks that I am stepping on. I don’t even understand why they do that. So I don’t listen to them. I am free to go. Even if you say, I am not beautiful. I know what beauty is. So even if try your best to bring me down, I am unstoppable”.



Nakeyaat is a young poet who won the talented kids last year with her great performance.



Global Media Alliance Broadcasting Company, comprising of e. TV Ghana, Happy FM and YFM, has joined in the campaign to advocate for girls’ rights and empowerment by marking the International Day of the Girl Child by engaging girl child celebrities in their success stories, problems and visions as girls.

