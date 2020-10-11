Entertainment of Sunday, 11 October 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

GMABCGirlChild: I have no problems because of family support – Araba Attah

Araba Attah

Thirteen year old Commedienne and TV personality, Araba Attah, has shared that the strong support from her family makes the problems she faces in her craft seem insignificant.



Speaking on the Special Edition of the Showbiz Xtra show to mark International Day of the Girl Child, Araba Attah expressed: “With this craft I have chosen, problems are unavoidable . But my parents and producer help me so any problems that may arise, they deal with the issue even before it becomes a problem. I can say I have not had problems.



My parents have really been supportive and so it is almost as if there is no problem” .



Araba Attah has revealed that in the future, she hopes to add music to her skit-making.



Currently, Araba Attah has her own show on Ghana’s number one entertainment station e. TV Ghana, dubbed ‘Araba Attah The Gong Gong Beater’.



Global Media Alliance Broadcasting Company, comprising of e. TV Ghana, Happy FM and YFM, has joined in the campaign to advocate for girls’ rights and empowerment by marking the International Day of the Girl Child by engaging girl child celebrities in their success stories, problems and visions as girls.

