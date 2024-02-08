GMA-USA: Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo is Board Chairman for 5th edition

Entertainment of Thursday, 8 February 2024

Entertainment analyst Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo has been appointed as the Chairman of the Board for the upcoming fifth edition of the Ghana Music Awards – USA, according to the Executive Council.



The Council in a statement also revealed the names of other Board Members for the event scheduled on August 17, 2024.



Among the board members are David Kyei (Kaywa), Kwame Micky, Halifax Ansah-Addo, Frank Kwabena Owusu (Franky 5), Whitney Boakye Mensah, Mike Tamakloe, Emmanuel Kusi Mensah, Nathan Pryce, Joshua Tigo, and Dennis K. Boafo. Jeeje Hagan will serve as the Secretary to the Board.



Further additions to the GMA-USA team include Nana Poku Ashis as the Communications Director, Papa Bills as the Country Representative, and Eugene Osafo Nkansah as the official blogger for the 5th edition.



The board's responsibilities encompass the categorization and nomination process for the awards, with the official announcement of nominees set for April 20, 2024. Additionally, nominees for this edition will receive a 'Certificate of Nomination' at a date yet to be disclosed.



Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo (Board Chairman)



Mike Tamakloe (CEO of MustBeFiveRadio USA)



Mr Joshua Tigo (Programmes Director Adom FM Ghana)



Mr David Kyei (Kaywa - Renowned Music Producer)



Frank Kwabena Owusu (Franky5 - Astute Media Personality and Broadcaster Ghana)



Mrs Whitney Boakye Mensah (Media Personality Ghana)



Mr Nathan Pryce (Musician and Media Personality USA)



Mr Kwame Micky (Renowned Sound Producer USA)



Mr Halifax Ansah-Addo (Astute Broadcaster and Media Personality)



Mr Emmanuel Mensah (Capito - Chief Operations Officer GMA-USA)



Dennis Boafo (Don D- CEO Ghana Music Awards USA)



Jeeje Hagan remains the Board Secretary



