GMA-USA 2023: Nana Romeo named ballroom host

Entertainment of Thursday, 24 August 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Award-winning radio talent Nana Romeo has been named a ballroom host for the 2023 Ghana Music Awards USA.



The GMA-USA takes place this weekend, Saturday, August 26, 2023.



Though the music awards event begins at 7 PM, the red carpet is scheduled to start at 5.



Don Music Production's 2023 Taptap Send GMA-USA has the Lincoln Theatre, Columbus, Ohio, as a venue.



Music performers for the suspenseful night include Highlife stars Ben Brako, Kwabena Kwabena and Kumi Guitar, Gospel stars Tagoe Sisters and Pastor Sonnie Badu, among others.



The After Party for the 2023 GMA-USA starts from midnight to 2 AM, Sunday, August 27.



Nana Romeo, host of the midmorning show Ayekoo Ayekoo on Accra 100.5 FM, was honoured as the Man of the Year at the fourth edition of the Time Ghana Arts and Entertainment Awards.



Meanwhile, rapper and singer-songwriter Kofi Kinaata was crowned the ultimate winner at the 2022 GMA-USA, bagging the Artiste of the Year trophy.