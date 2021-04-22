GMA USA 2021: Rita Queen bags 3 nominations

Entertainment of Thursday, 22 April 2021

Source: Justice Walker, Contributor

‘He Resigns’ hitmaker Rita Queen has received three nominations at the second edition of the Ghana Music Awards – USA.



The list was unveiled at the Westin Mount Laurel in New Jersey last Saturday.



The categories in which the sensational gospel musician is competing are Gospel Song of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, and Gospel Artist of the Year.



The awards scheme is designed to recognize, celebrate the hard work and dedication of popular US-based Ghanaian artistes and popular Ghanaian artistes based in Ghana.



Reacting to the nomination, she described it as a big deal to her career and the growth, superb narration that comes with it.



Competing with top guns like Bra Collins, Nana Adwoa, Millicent Yankey, Humphrey Tettey among others in the US-Based Gospel Artiste of the Year category, Ritaqueen couldn’t help but keep celebrating her first-ever nomination.



“We bagged 3 nominations at the Ghana Music awards USA… Yayyyy wowww. Glory to God Almighty. Who would have thought… Jesus is LORD. He is KING INDEED. It gives me so much joy that I have been nominated for this category of awards. This one here means a lot to me. I am super grateful to everyone who supported my craft from start, my fans, my Rita queen label team, all the media groups that have aired, published, and played my pieces” she indicated in a social media post.



Rita Queen further expressed her heartfelt appreciation to God for seeing her through her music journey all these years, her church House of Prayer Ministries International adding that it wouldn’t have been possible if not for the Grace of God.



Nominees for this year’s event scheduled to take place in August was released on Saturday. A number of Ghanaian artistes who have done very well in the year under review have all made it onto the nominees' list.



Akesse Brempong and Diana Antwi Hamilton, are among those artistes, who were nominated in various categories.