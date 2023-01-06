GJA president hosts 2022 African Most Beautiful USA winners and CEO of Abofrem Area Foundation

Entertainment of Friday, 6 January 2023

Source: Kofi Ansah, Contributor

The President of the Ghana Journalists Association Albert Dwumfour had a wonderful dinner reception for 2022 African Most Beautiful Winner Laurie Fonhoue from Cameroun and 2nd Runner-up Angel Kissiedu together with the CEO of Abofrem Area Foundation Inc. who doubles as a Queen Mother of Nkawie-Abofrem traditional area in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region.



The Team from the USA paid a courtesy call on the GJA President on Thursday through the Ghana representative of Abofrem Area Foundation and Coordinator of the African Most Beautiful USA Samuel Seth Karikari popularly known as ‘’KOOFORI’’ who is based in Ghana.



Koofori led the visitors from America to the President and explained that queens are in Ghana to do some charity works i.e donations to street children, widows and hospitals.



On his part, the President of the GJA, Albert Dwumfour was excited and commended Abofrem Area Foundation for their effort to promote African Culture in the USA and also give back to their home country through charity.



He added that the little he could do was host them for dinner and assure them of media support from Ghana in all their endeavours.



Laurie and Angel were thankful to the GJA President and noted that the Ghanaian hospitality served them during their short visit is overwhelming and that will they will visit Ghana often.







Abofrem Area Foundation Inc engages in several charity projects in Ghana every year including, constructing boreholes, building hospitals, donations to street children, widows, scholarships etc.



