Music of Friday, 13 November 2020

Source: Don Kweitsu, Contributor

GIDOCHI shares his conflicting emotions about love in new EP

Singer Gidochi

Gidochi, a Ghanaian musician signed to Supernova Records, is one of the few unique vocalists and outstanding young artist amongst his contemporaries.



After weeks of broadcasting the birth of a new project on social media, the talented singer who also won the Nescafe One song Competition has gone ahead to release his debut E.P (Extended Play) titled “MIXED FEELINGS”.



It is a 7 track E.P that features Afrobeat/Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy as the only guest artist on the project, with Grammy-nominated producer ‘Kel P’ also scoring a production credit.



Gidochi in an interview with Nana Kwadwo Addo on ‘3FM’, explained the decision to name the project “MIXED FEELINGS” saying, "as humans we all go through different emotions or shades of love."



"Sometimes we share precious moments of insights with our lovers or partners that are forever etched in our memories. At the same time, we recall memories resulting from a little brawl or dispute with our lovers that also put us through a despondent mood, so as a creative person, who has also experienced that space of irregular emotions, saw the need to translate such feelings into songs, thus, the title “MIXED FEELINGS”.



Ideally, every adult who has been involved in a love relationship has experienced undulating emotion. In a blink of an eye, an individual unconsciously delves into a moment of introspection in love and relationship.



Listening to ‘Mixed Feelings’, one could easily relate to the songs and find a favourite on there.



The first song on the E.P, ‘Honor’ perfectly ushers listeners to the project due to its beginning and catchy lines ‘Nice to meet you it’s an honour…’



Gidochi’s composition, as well as his delivery on this project obviously creates a mood for listeners to enjoy all the shades and sensations of love, making you feel alive.



Gidochi, via his social media pages, has also extended much appreciation to everyone that contributed to the success of the project “MIXED FEELINGS”.



That is, from featured artiste (Stonebwoy), producers and engineers (Kel-P, UglyOnit, Mintbeatz, KidMvgic, Beatboy Soda, and ItzCjMadeIt, Sammy Qube) backing vocalists (Suzzblaqq, Harmaboy and GoldKay), Album art/cover (Mike Anim).

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.