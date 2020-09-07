Television of Monday, 7 September 2020

Source: Kelly Nii Lartey Mensah, Contributor

GHOne TV auditions for The Next TV Star reality show

Judges for the reality show

Award-winning premium television station, GHOne TV has started a 2-day auditioning session for Ghana's newest reality show, The Next TV Star. Hundreds of aspiring television personalities thronged the network's plush studios at Ridge in Accra to participate in the auditions, a stepping stone in climbing their dream career ladder.



The reality show will be hosted by award-winning morning show host and news anchor, Serwaa Amihere with General Manager of GHOne TV, Nana Aba Anamoah as part of the judging panel. Others include TV personality and communications strategist, Bridget Ottoo and seasoned news and currents affairs host, and broadcast journalist, Israel Laryea.



The two-day auditions will see participants go through various presentations including news reading, sports, entertainment as well as lifestyle, after which successful candidates progress on to the next stage of the competition.

