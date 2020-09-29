Entertainment of Tuesday, 29 September 2020

GHAMRO's 4th Annual General Meeting scheduled for October 23

The 4th Annual General Meeting of the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO) will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at the KNUST School of Business in Kumasi, a statement from the body says.



The meeting, according to the statement issued by Public Relations Officer, Prince Tsegah, will be streamed via www.ghamroonline.com or YouTube live at 10:00 a.m. on the day.



On the agenda, will be to receive and consider the reports of the Directors and Auditors and Financial Statements of the Society for the years ended 31st December 2018 & 2019; to approve for inclusion changes proposed at the Regional meeting on the draft Constitution; to adopt the New Draft Constitution; and to select an Election Committee further to the adopted Constitution.



"Attendance at the venue would be limited to One hundred members (100) only, with the participation of the rest of the members/proxies strictly via a virtual (online) platform, in compliance with the current restrictions on public gatherings," says Abraham Adjatey, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GHAMRO.



"A member is also entitled to vote at the AGM may appoint a proxy to attend via online participation only and such proxy need not be a member of the Society. The appointment of a proxy will prevent a member from attending and voting at the meeting either physical or virtual. Where a member attends the meeting in person or virtual, the proxy appointment shall be revoked.



"A copy of the Proxy Form can be downloaded from www.ghamroonline.com, filled and sent via email info@ghamro.org or deposited at any of our regional offices not later than 48 hours before the time of the meeting," he adds.

