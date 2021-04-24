GHAMRO appoints interim board pending elections at extra-ordinary meeting

Entertainment of Saturday, 24 April 2021

Source: GHAMRO

The Ghana Music Rights Organization has appointed a 5-member Interim Board at the just ended Extra-Ordinary Meeting held at the National Cultural Centre, Kumasi (Quarshie Idun Hall) to run the affairs of the society pending the election of a new Board.



The members at the meeting elected, the following persons



1. Rex Owusu Marfo.(Chair Person)



2. Diana Hopeson.



3. Ahmed Band.



4. Augustina Addison.



5. Abraham Kofi Boakye.



The resolution at the meeting was that the 5-Member Interim Board was to have an expiration of 40 days by which it should make sure the Board Elections were conducted and to approve all administrative costs and other capital expenditure as required by the rules and regulations of the Society.



This situation was occasioned when the C.E.O called on members to present the state of GHAMRO address at the Extra-ordinary meeting. The Election Committee Chairman also read his report to the members at the said meeting on the status of the Board Election and reasons why there was a delay in the process after congress mandated them on October 12, 2020, to conduct the Board Election within 3 months.



The members who were not satisfied with the work of the Election Committee voted for a dissolution of the said committee and mandated the Interim Board to appoint a New Election Committee to conduct the Board Election within 40 days.



At the Interim Board’s first meeting held on the 22nd April 2021, a new Election Committee was appointed and made up of the following persons, Augustina Addison (Chair Person), Aziz Haruna Sungumo (Member), Eric Afriye (Member), Seth Amponsah. (Member), Jethro Kwabena Donkor (Member).



The new Election Committee will communicate a date for the Board Elections soon.



Signed,



Corporate Manager



Prince Tsegah