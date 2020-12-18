Entertainment of Friday, 18 December 2020

GH Drill talks about biggest influences with release of new single ‘Control’

Ghanaian artiste, GH Drill

GH Drill, the Drill musical artiste who was born in Ghana, yet raised on the streets of South London has today announced the release of his second single, ‘Control’.



While stylistically a true drill sound, the Classiq Beats production does not focus on violence; a common theme of drill music. Rather, GH Drill uses ‘Control’ as a platform to discuss leadership and other prevalent issues.



In an interview with him, he talks about the aforementioned about single, biggest influences, future collaborations among others.



Check out the interview below:



Who is GH Drill?



GH Drill is an emerging artiste who’s gradually becoming the face of Ghana drill on the international scene.



Tell us about your new single ‘Control’ and inspiration behind it?



‘Control’ is about leadership and other prevalent issues, working hard in life to get to where you want to be because "woni sika wo bebre", which translates as ‘’if you don’t have money, you’ll suffer".



How’s it felt like since dropping ‘Obaa TumTum’? Any feedback from both countries, Ghana and UK?



It felt overwhelming. The vibes, the response, streams and many other opportunities. It’s just a blessing because I used the song as an opportunity to motivate and encourage our dark skin beautiful women to know how well we appreciate them, also telling them to love themselves. It’s been great and I want to say thank you to everyone that had the time to listen to ‘Obaa TumTum’. It’s never too late if you still haven’t heard it. Check it out on digital platforms worldwide.



What are your biggest influences?/b>



Hey man, there’s a lot but I can only name a few - Master P, Project Pat, 50, Pharrell Williams, Lethal B, M24, 67, Harlem Spartans, Tupac etc.



Are you looking forward to working or collaborating with any artiste soon?



Yes, I am just working on a few features from both Kumerica and Accra. In the right time, you will know about it.



What’s next after ‘Control’?



I will just be releasing visuals for ‘Obaa TumTum’ and ‘Control’, then drop another single. I’m working on things; the rest will be a surprise. Thank you. I also want to say thank you to my Ghanaian brothers and sisters for the peaceful election. It was a blessing!



