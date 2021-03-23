GH Drill shares new visuals for single ‘Obaa Tumtum’

Music of Tuesday, 23 March 2021

Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor

GH Drill is hard at work to be the face of Ghanaian Drill music and deservingly so. The London-based Drill sensation, puts forth visuals for his previously released tune ‘Obaa Tumtum’.



He collaborates with director, Jay Parpworth to deliver an experience that to a T, captures the ruggedness of the genre he’s famed for. Accordingly, viewers are treated to muted tones of grey, for the most part, making scenes saturated in green and red lighting epic.



The director relies on a minimal set, incorporating a solemn atmosphere and effects Bruce Wayne would totally endorse. There are also two models in there for the aesthetics, but it’s all GH Drill and his imposing demeanour that seals the deal.



GH Drill is on a quest to put Ghanaian ‘Drillers’ on a new level and in his own words: "I want to introduce Drill music to Ghana and to the rest of Africa. My goal is to show the world that Ghana was the first African country on the continent to adopt the style after the sound’s popularity in Ireland, France, Canada, Australia and the Netherlands."



He has a lot to offer and with top American acts like Project Pat, Snoop Dogg, Master P, Chief Keef, Future and French Montana as his guides, GH Drill isn’t one you’d want to sleep on.



