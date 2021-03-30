GH¢38,000 is my highest gig so far – DJ Vyrusky

Entertainment of Tuesday, 30 March 2021

Source: Zionfelix

DJ Vyrusky is arguably the highest-paid DJ in Ghana at the moment.



The multiple award-winning DJ, in an interview with Giovani Caleb on 3fm drive, spoke about how much he charges for a gig and the highest payment he has taken for a gig since he started with the job.



“I am paid 10,000 to 40,000 for a show depending on the gig but my highest payment is 38,000 for a show since I started Djing.



He also stated that he was given 2 years by his parent to prove himself as a Dj or go but to the 8-5 since I had a master’s degree from a business school.



“My parent gave me two years to prove myself as a DJ or I go back to 8-5 but I never saw myself doing 8-5 since I was getting job offers,” he said.