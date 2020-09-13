Entertainment of Sunday, 13 September 2020

GH¢2m Exim Bank Cash: Shatta Wale deserves more because he’s the best - Bullgod

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale

Bullgod, the manager of celebrated dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has said that his artiste deserves more money and an enhanced contract than what was given to him by Exim Bank.



There has been a raging controversy about the money being paid to Shatta Wale as the brand ambassador for Exim Bank Ghana that is largely into export financing.



Speaking on an Accra-based radio station, Bullgod said: “he [Shatta Wale] deserves more. This is a gentleman that in recent times had a collaboration with the biggest artist in the world, Beyoncé, and it takes a lot of effort and amount of work to travel this far too actually get the collaboration.”



“I mean not to downplay any of the artist in our space, I mean anyone could have gotten that but thankfully for us it came to us”, he pointed out.



He added: "I mean thanks for the work we have done so far, if you look at the metrics, Shatta is an artist that has the following, the numbers you can’t take that away from him”.



Agya Koo is the other artiste chosen as the brand ambassador by Exim Bank Ghana.

