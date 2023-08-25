GFA president Kurt Okraku performs Black Sherif’s ‘Oil in My Head’

Entertainment of Friday, 25 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ahead of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) election fixed for September 27, 2023, the current President Kurt Simon Okraku seems to be in high spirits as his re-election bid gathers momentum.



In a viral video sighted by GhanaWeb, the FA president is seen in a buoyant mood performing Black Sherif’s motivational hit song “Oil in My Head.”



Inspired by the lyrics of the song “I won’t stop for nothing, victory is near I am feeling it”, a charged Kurt Okraku is seen wielding a microphone and singing the song word to word at a function believed to be the 80th birthday event of a female octogenarian.



“[I] Think @blacksherif_ must feature GFA President Kurt Okraku on his next album,” sports journalist, Saddick Adams who shared the video on his Twitter page captioned.



Watch video below:







GA/SARA



