G-West releases ‘People Pleaser’

Music of Friday, 15 March 2024

Source: Kwame Dadzie, Contributor

Promising Ghanaian Afrobeats artiste, George Kofi Mensah known in showbiz as G-West, has released a new song titled ‘People Pleaser’.



The song was released under the auspices of 610Music on Friday, March 15, 2024.



In ‘People Pleaser’, G-West expresses his fondness of a woman he is in love with. He sings about how the kindness of the lady makes her a ‘people pleaser’.



The beautiful piece of music is one that is likely to find itself in the playlist of latest Afrobeats hits in Africa.



It has an groove that will draw people to the dance floor.



Produced by Ghanaian Stallion, it is the first song taken off his upcoming EP.



G West is Ghanaian Afrobeats artiste signed to 610Music, American record label and distribution founded by Kofi Sonny.



The Kumasi-born music prodigy, developed a passion for music at a young age during his stay in high school.



In his quest to home his craft he started performing at some events while in High School. Later, he decided to pursue his dream of becoming a full- time entertainer.



G-West has worked with artistes such as Joey B on his hit single 'Akosua', Mr. Eazi on 'Oyedede' and Highlife singer Bisa K'dei on a song titled 'Bonto'.



His amazing talent and stage persona, has earned him performance slot on big platforms such as Afrochella, an annual music and art event organized to help magnify the beautiful culture of Ghanaians and Africans as a whole.



Stream G-West’s ‘People Pleaser’



