Entertainment of Thursday, 11 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

'Furious' Funny Face hurls curses after arrest

Actor and comedian Funny Face

Embattled comedian Funny Face has torn a strip off the police for manhandling him during his arrest.



Funny Face was arrested on Monday after he was engaged in an altercation with a drinking pub owner.



Central Regional Police PRO, DSP Irene Serwaa Oppong told the media the comedian was reported to have fired warning shots with his pump-action gun during the scuffle, an action which prompted his arrest.



A few moments after his arrest, a video clip which captured the incident surfaced online. The police were seen dragging the comedian in their attempt to force him into their vehicle.



While some have chastised the police for assaulting Funny Face, others say the police did no wrong, arguing that the comedian was resisting arrest.



"...all the useless people and haters saying I was resisting arrest… fools!" Funny Face fumed in a video shared on Thursday. "Watch the video well if I was resisting arrest."



According to Funny Face, he was only pleading with the police to give him the chance to pack his car at a safer spot before he is taken to the police station.



He said: "I was even begging them to stop slapping me so I go and close the car door or move and pack the car well so they pick me. They handcuffed me and slapped me… You meted out such a treatment to me? Ghana Police, you’ll experience miscarriages, you’ll die. You’ll suffer."



