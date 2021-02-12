Entertainment of Friday, 12 February 2021

Funny face’s pump-action gun has been duly registered – Police reveals

The Central Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Police Service, DSP Irene Oppong has disclosed that the pump-action gun used by Funny Face to fire warning shots at a pub in Kasoa has gone through the necessary registration process.



Funny Face was reportedly arrested by the police at Kasoa on February 8, 2021, for the unlawful discharge of a fireman during an altercation with the pub owner.



Following the incident, the police apart from arresting Funny Face also disclosed seizing his gun for further investigations.



DSP Irene Oppong, who disclosed the information also stated in an interview with Peace FM’s Kwasi Aboagye which was monitored by GhanaWeb that:



“We have seized the pump-action gun and after series of investigations, we found out that the gun truly belongs to him. It was registered in his name. The reason why we decided to investigate that particular gun is that guns are not transferable. If it’s registered in another person’s name, it’s a major offence."



Funny Face’s habit of resorting to guns at the slightest provocation has become a topical issue as Ghanaians on social media have raised concerns about it.



He was earlier alleged to have held a gun at his Baby mama, Vanessa and even killed his dog with the same gun during a misunderstanding.



