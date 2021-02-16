Entertainment of Tuesday, 16 February 2021

Funny Face trends on Twitter after court commits him to psychiatric hospital

Popular Ghanaian comedian, Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, popularly known as Funny Face has topped the microblogging media, Twitter after the court committed him to the Accra psychiatric hospital for two weeks.



The Ofaakor Circuit Court presided by Ebenezer Osei Darko on Monday, February 15, 2021, ordered the Ghana Police to send Funny Face to Accra Psychiatric Hospital explaining that he does not sound normal.



Funny Face was arrested for the unlawful discharge of firearms during banter with a pub owner in Kasoa and later granted bail.



Funny Face took his social media page, Instagram to attack the Ghana police adding that he was severely beaten for doing nothing among many other claims.



Following his appearance in court, the judge said there is a likelihood the actor is having mental crisis based on the responses he gave in court hence the need for him to be committed to the Accra Psychiatric Hospital.

Funny Face has since topped Twitter as some fans described his situation as sad.



Here are some of the tweets





Chale funny face ein matter de3 slow oo aww??????????????? — Samclef Gh???? (@GhSamclef) February 15, 2021

Funny face arrested again this time I don’t know what to say cos it’s sad but somehow it’s his fault — Comedianwaris (@ComedianWaris) February 15, 2021

Dem arrest Funny face again, somebody protect the depressed one. Honestly, he funny face is doing more harm to himself. I’m sad ???? for him, it hurts to see him like this always. WHY? funny face why? — RP JAY WAP ??????????? (@jayden_wap) February 15, 2021

This is not the funny face we grew up loving what is wrong? ???????????? — Tuo-zaafi???? (@OgyamBilson) February 15, 2021

A sad news to hear. But the family of Funny face dey? Are they consenting? — Ghana First! ???????? (@Gyamfilee) February 15, 2021

Funny face turn funny being....times changes oo???? — NY AFRIFA (@ellyszn) February 15, 2021