Entertainment of Tuesday, 23 February 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Funny Face should consider marrying his baby mama – Kwaku Manu advises

A photo of Funny Face, his baby mama and children

Ghanaian actor, Kwaku Manu has advised colleague Funny Face to consider making things formal between himself and the mother of his 3 children.



According to him, it is high time the actor took responsibility of his family and does the right thing.



In an interview with Dr Cann on Happy 98.9 FM’s Ayekoo After Drive Show, he said, “Family members of Funny Face should come together and ensure that he does the right thing by wedding his baby mama. This is already long over due. If for nothing at all, it should be done for the sake of his children”.



Kwaku Manu believes that a father’s role in the life of each child is important which is why “He should go make things formal between himself and his baby mama”.



He furthered that, even though Funny Face has children with the woman, he is still not recognized as part of their family because he is yet to do what tradition demands. “Tradition demands that he rightfully goes to seek for her hand in marriage from her family which he is still yet to do”.



He advised the comedian does this as soon as possible to avoid further disagreements and issues between him (Funny Face) and the lady’s family.



This, he said will help restore his dignity and brand.