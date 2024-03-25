Funny Face’s social media posts before his accident that nearly killed five people

Entertainment of Monday, 25 March 2024

Prior to the tragic event on the evening of March 24, 2024, where comedian Funny Face was involved in an incident resulting in the injury of five individuals in Kasoa, Central Region, he had shared uplifting words on various social media platforms.



In these posts sighted by GhanaWeb, Funny Face portrayed himself as a happy individual, expressing his dedication to being a devout worshipper and follower of scripture. Accompanying the message was a video of Funny Face joyfully dancing at what appeared to be a beach, although the exact location remained undisclosed.



It is also unclear whether the said video was old or new. What was evident was the recognition of how media mogul Bola Ray had impacted his life with some words.



On Instagram, he wrote: “#HappyMemorial to us all. How I’m ‘entering Kingdom Hall Tonight’. When you finally return to your Jehovah’s Witness roots! Anuamon, I’m back! Thank you to Onua Bola Ray who forgave me and said ‘Even if Jehovah Almighty forgives, who are we mere mortals to say we can’t forgive you? Onua Bola Ray, this statement you made got me thinking… and made me decide to come back and worship Jehovah. I am ready for bible studies, watchtower reading, and Awake; plus, My Book of Bible Stories… I will one day be a special pioneer in the kingdom services and make you proud!”



On his X account, Funny Face reiterated his sentiments in a rather brief manner.



Numerous comments were left beneath Funny Face's posts, both before and after he collided with five road users. Prior to the accident, some expressed admiration for his determination to move forward, while others expressed sympathy for his challenges. Following the incident, most comments were focused on concerns about his behaviour.



Meanwhile, before the aforementioned post, Funny Face had shared a screenshot of his interaction with one Stretford End who advised the comedian and actor to stop riding on the emotions of the public and rather concentrate on what made him the funniest person in Ghana back in the day.



In response, the popular comedian assured the individual of a change in the narrative as he said “It ends today bro. I’m free. I have escaped from the snare of the fouler. Please, forgive me. Too many pains and torture of lies made to change. I’m a better person…”



About the accident



Funny Face was involved in a gory accident at Kasoa, located in the Central Region. He is said to have knocked down five people at a place known as Kakraba Junction. Among the victims were a mother and her two children and two other motorcyclists whom he hit after the impact.



Accra-based UTV posted a video from the scene showing Funny Face being led away while others swarmed the vehicle that he was reportedly driving in.



According to some eyewitnesses, Funny Face was drunk when the incident happened, making people assume he may have been in that situation due to his predicament.



Funny Face's ordeal



Real name, Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, Funny Face found fame after starring in a popular sitcom Chorkor Trotro. He is also known by other aliases like SwagOn-Papa and Children's President.



He has been embroiled in a messy relationship issue in recent years with his baby mama, Vanessa, which ultimately led the court to refer him for psychological evaluation.



He is also on record to have admitted to battling depression at a point. In recent rants, he attacked his baby mama on social media, accusing her of scheming to take their three children away from him forever.





