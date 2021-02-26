Funny Face’s family clashes with Kwaku Manu on live radio

Entertainment of Friday, 26 February 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Sister of Funny Face, Mrs. Lydia Boateng in an altercation with Kwaku Manu warned the actor to desist from meddling in their family issues.
During a back and forth on Peace FM’s Entertainment Review show on Thursday, February 25, 2021, Lydia accused the actor of taking advantage of his brother’s situation for his own ‘selfish’ interest.
Funny Face’s sister slammed the actor for parading himself as the one behind Vanesa’s visit to the Accra Psychiatric Hospital.
She said contrary to what Kwaku Manu made the public believe, it was rather the lawyer of Funny Face who masterminded that particular visit.
Mrs. Boateng also alleged that Kwaku Manu, without permission from the lawyer or family, drove Vanessa from Kumasi to Accra, recorded their journey, uploaded it on YouTube as content, and monetized it.
But in a quick rebuttal, the actor labelled as unfair the family's reaction to his benevolence.
He questioned Mrs. Boateng’s sudden interest and care for Funny Face, adding that prior to his confinement at the psychiatric home, the embattled comedian was left to deal with his problems alone.
“None of you ever visited Funny Face’s children all this while. Where were you when he needed you the most? I did what I did because someone has got to make a move. Funny Face is a good person and he did not deserve to be abandoned that way. This is why people normally don’t help others in the industry because, at the end of the day, you will be made to look stupid.”
Funny Face’s sister retorted. Among others, she instructed Kwaku Manu to take down the video of Funny Face from his [Kwaku Manu] YouTube channel.
She said: “Are you trying to insinuate that you love Funny Face more than us? Do you know how he got to the hospital? After your visit to the hospital, did you even offer him any money for his upkeep? Yet, you took videos of him and uploaded them on your YouTube channel for your own personal gains. The fact that we kept quiet does not mean that we are dumb. Go and pull down all those videos from YouTube or else we will report your channel.”
