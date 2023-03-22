Funny Face's encounter with a madman

Entertainment of Wednesday, 22 March 2023

Ghanaian comedian, Funny Face, revealed that during his stay at the Accra Psychiatric Hospital, he had a life-changing encounter with a man who had been there for over six years.



In an interview with Berla Mundi on The Day Show, Funny Face disclosed that the man told him that his case was far worse than his.



This statement shocked the comedian, as he had been admitted to the hospital for threatening to harm his baby mama and others on social media.



“I encountered God when I went to psychiatry and a madman asked me, ‘Your case is worse than mine’. The madman who has been there for more than six years said my case is worse than his,” he stated.



According to the comedian, at first, he was in disbelief and couldn't understand how his case could be worse than that of someone who had been living in a psychiatric hospital for six years.



However, the encounter with the man made him realize the severity of his actions and the need to change his ways.



“You said me?" My case is worse than yours. You have been here for six years, and I have been here for a week. That was when she said no: "No, I don't belong here. I need to pray about it. "I need to work it out,” he said.



The comedian also mentioned that his experience at the hospital brought him closer to God and made him realise that he needed to pray and work on himself to become a better person.



Moreover, he acknowledged the support of his manager during this trying time, whose advice he had taken for granted before.



“Then again, my manager came through for me. He was the only one. I have seen it. The things he told me I took it for granted, but when life hit me, I began to understand the things he was saying,” he added.







