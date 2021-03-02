Entertainment of Tuesday, 2 March 2021

Source: Zionfelix

Funny Face returns online after two-week break

Actor Funny Face

Ghanaian comedian, Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng aka Funny Face is back online.



The ‘Kasoa Trotro’ actor has been inactive for about two weeks now.



Funny Face was very active online before he was ordered by the Ofankor Circuit Court to be taken to the Accra Psychiatric Hospital for examination.



Two weeks after his stay at the hospital, Funny Face has released his first video in a post sighted by Zionfelix.net.



He hinted at his readiness to release a song that featured singer Castro.



Funny Face captioned the video: “Music video coming soon … FUNNY FACE ft CASTRO “ ODOBEKUMI “ FOR EVER TO GOD ALONE BE ALL THE GLORY …best love songwriter 2021 #BACKHOMESAFELY #Newlife #NewBegining.”



His post comes after he wasn’t able to reappear before the court yesterday.



