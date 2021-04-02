Funny Face not fully recovered, marriage with Vanessa must be put on hold – Seer discloses

Entertainment of Friday, 2 April 2021

Source: Oman Ghana, Contributor

Ghanaian comedian, Funny Face as part of his efforts to make up with his baby Mama, Vanessa has rendered a public apology and has indicated his readiness to finally walk her down the aisle.



In relation to the marriage proposal, a popular seer, Kofi Amoateng alias Onegod has warned the families of the comedian and the mother of his children to hold on to the marriage.



This is because according to Onegod, Funny Face is yet to fully recover from his mental health issues which recently landed him in court and eventually caused a judge to order a mental health review and treatment for the actor and comedian.



Speaking on Oman Channel’s Pantoma weekly news review programme, Onegod stated that from a spiritual point of view, there is the potential for Vanessa to experience the alleged abuse she suffered from Funny Face sometime back if she should go ahead with the marriage at this point.



“You are talking from a physical point of view, but from where I sit, I believe the woman should wait and see what happens. Funny Face is not fully recovered,” he stated.



Onegod again urged the family of Vannesa to ensure Funny Face is fully recovered before giving a go ahead for the marriage to ensure the safety of their daughter.



Watch the show below:



