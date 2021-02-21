Entertainment of Sunday, 21 February 2021

Funny Face needs his children not a psychiatrist - Mona Gucci

“Funny Face does not need any psychiatrist to take care of him, the only thing he needs is his children,” says Mona Gucci, a showbiz programme host. "When his children come close to him you will see the change. Anytime I speak with him, I realize his life is centred on his children.”



The entertainment show host made this observation when she spoke to Nana Ama MacBrown on the United Showbiz program on UTV, monitored by GhanaWeb.



Mona Gucci, who has been a close pal of the actor in this difficult time of police arrests, revealed that Funny Face always bemoans the absence of his twin children whenever she has an interaction with him.



Earlier this week, the Ofankor Circuit Court near Kasoa, presided over by Ebenezer Osei Darko ordered the Ghana Police Service to send Funny Face to the Accra Psychiatric Hospital for two weeks, explaining that the entertainer was likely having a mental crisis and possibly going through depression.



But reacting to the recommendations by the court, Mona Gucci intimated that the situation could only get worse if his wife and children do not return to stay with him.



Gucci further stated, “Ghanaians thought he was impotent till someone came and bore him children. Now the joy of being a father has been taken from him and what he is going through can happen to anybody. This is not the time to give him medication; if we do that we are adding salt to injury. He could come back and be worse.”



Mona Gucci claimed: “Again he [Funny Face] said Vanessa had a particular style she gives him during sex, so if I [were] her I would go back and feed him with that so he stops the disgrace. The guy would go back to normal and start getting new concepts and producing more animal kingdoms.”



Funny Face was convicted by a court after he was alleged to have displayed a gun in public during a scuffle with a youth group in Kasoa.



