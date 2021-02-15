Entertainment of Monday, 15 February 2021

Funny Face gave irrelevant responses in court – Judge gives reason for mental evaluation order

The Ofaankor Circuit Court has explained its reasons for ordering Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, popularly known as Funny Face to undergo a psychiatric assessment for two weeks.



According to a Kasapafmonline report, the Presiding Judge, His Lordship Ebenezer Osei Darko in his assessment concluded that answers given Funny Face indicated that he does not have a sound mind.



The comedian was arraigned before the court on Monday, February 15, 2021 after he was arrested for the second time by the Millennium Police and kept in the police cells.



Prior to this development, many suspected that Funny Face is battling some form of mental depression following his misconduct and constant rants on social media.



The likes of Kofi Asamoah, Prince David Osei, Kwaku Manu, MzVee among others have on several platforms called for the need to support the comedian in recent times.



Funny Face’s war with the police



After his first release, unhappy Funny Face narrating his ordeal with the police on social media said he was severely brutalized during his arrest.



In that regard, the Children’s President launched series of attacks on the police for the way he was treated.



He is either captured in series of videos hailing insults and curses at the police or championing his new course titled #stoppolicebrutality.



In a similar instance, Funny drove to the Kasoa police station, parked his car in front of the premises, and rained insults at the officers.











