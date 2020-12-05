Funny Face finally meets Lil Win and Kwaku Manu after baby mama misunderstanding

Entertainment of Saturday, 5 December 2020

Source: Zionfelix

Ghanaian actors Funny Face, Lil Win and Kwaku Manu have finally met once again following their misunderstanding on national TV and involvement in some private issues.



The trio was seen hanging out at the peace walk organized by Abass Sariki in line with the upcoming December 7, 2020 general election.



The peace walk saw many top celebs and industry players in attendance as the likes of PM Reigns of Di Asa fame, Pamela Odame Watara, Ayisha Modi and a host of other stars were spotted there.



The popular Ghanaian stars Funny Face, Lil Win and Kwaku Manu were also present to show support and campaign for a peaceful election.



As the walk was ongoing, the actors were seen walking side by side as they conversed to promote nothing but pure peace and love before, during and after the 2020 election.



This is the first time that the trio have been seen attending an event together ever since they got on the wrong sides of each other.



It would be recalled that Funny Face and Lil Win clashed on live TV during an episode of UTV’s United Showbiz.



Following that altercation, Funny Face, when he had issues with his baby mama, Vanessa, claimed Lil Win had a hand in all that was happening and vowed to deal with him the nest time they meet in public.



