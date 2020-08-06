You are here: HomeEntertainment2020 08 06Article 1026574

Entertainment of Thursday, 6 August 2020

Source: Gh Gossip

Funny Face explains why he doesn’t promote betting, alcohol & condoms

Comedian Funny Face, has explained why he has not taken up any commercial for betting, alcohol and condom companies.

According to him, his popular tag as Children president forbids him from promoting any of these brands although he is interested in their money. He explained in an interview on Accra FM.

Funny Face revealed receiving an offer from a betting company but he turned it down.

Funny Face has a massive following with many being children. Over the years, he has organised huge parties and fun games for these children.

Though unofficial, Funny Face is known by many as Children President and he is working on protecting that brand.

support' - Funny Face Video Credit: Accra FM

