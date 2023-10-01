Funny Face bounces back; announces new TV show as he marks 42nd birthday

Entertainment of Sunday, 1 October 2023

Source: zionfelix.net

Funny Face has surprised his fans with a heartwarming announcement.



In commemoration of his birthday which falls on October 1, 2023, the actor has taken to social media to announce a new TV series titled 'All Shall Pass'.





The comic actor who turned 42 years old, unveiled his upcoming TV show, which will be aired on TV3.



Funny Face’s journey to this triumphant moment has been anything short of smooth.



One can recall the tempestuous events that unfolded in his life, particularly, the series of mental breakdowns.



However, after enduring a challenging period, he is back with a bang.



Meanwhile, Funny Face‘s forthcoming show is already generating excitement among fans who have eagerly awaited his return to the limelight.



While specific details about the show are still under wraps, there is no doubt that it will be filled with humor and charm as his previous shows.



