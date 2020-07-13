Entertainment of Monday, 13 July 2020

Funny Face and Nana Romeo patch up after he united with Lilwin,

Nana Romeo and Funny Face

The few past hours have been a period of reconciliation for Funny Face.



After ironing out his differences with Lilwin, Funny Face has made another attempt to smoke the peace pipe with Nana Romeo.



Some months ago, the Ghanaian comedian lost his cool when Nana Romeo of Accra FM asked him to clarify the rumour of being Emmanuel Sheyi Adebayor’s gay partner.



“I want you to clear the speculation about you, People are saying Adebayor was your gay partner, how true is that? Have you heard it before?” the presenter asked Funny Face.



He replied, “Never, never, never. It is never true and it will never be true. Adebayor has a wife, has a daughter…has a big family…so never.”



“In fact, the truth be say, you see if you bi radio presenter wey you dey ask this funny questions eeer, the truth be say, Romeo you bi my guy but I go tell you. you no dey think small. I swear this is on record. We study human being life. You are into showbiz; people say things to tarnish peoples image so for you to even ask that guy the same question sef…It has left small,” Funny Face fumed.



When we thought the issue would end there, Funny Face confronted Nana Romeo about what he deems as an unprofessional question when they met at the birthday celebration and studio launch of ZionFelix barely a week ago.



However, less than 24-hours of making peace with Lilwin, Funny Face has stated the need for him and Nana Romeo to patch up.



In a post sighted by Zionfelix.net on Instagram, the ‘Kasoa Trotro’ actor wrote: “Behold .. all things are new .. the old things have passed away .. let love lead … we here today .. we gone tomorrow... One Ghana , One Nation and One People .. ???????????? Kasoa Vandamme “ Ei Go Over You “ @nanaromeowelewele , good seeing u bro da last time .. let’s learn to let things go matter how we are hurting . For it is Forgiven and setting ur self free from da pain people have caused you .. dat will finally heal you and give u inner peace... We live .. We Learn .. We patch up things and We move on ..”

