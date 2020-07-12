Entertainment of Sunday, 12 July 2020

Funny Face and Lilwin engage in a brawl on live TV

play videoThe two engaged in an altercation on live TV

The feud between Ghanaian comedians Funny Face and Lil Win took an ugly turn as the two clashed in the studios of UTV Saturday night with an irate Funny Face almost dealing Lilwin a blow.



The banter occurred when the two appeared on much-watched television show United Showbiz hosted by Ghanaian screen goddess, Nana Ama Mcbrown.



The discussion got heated, with both throwing allegations at each other. Funny Face got incensed and in the process almost turned the studio into a boxing ring.



Co-guests Bulldog and Counselor Kwaku Adumata were on hand to stop the banter from escalating into a fistfight.



The two have in the last couple of months been openly exchanging words, and it all started when Lil Win intimated in an interview that Funny Face didn’t deserve a movie award he won ahead of him.



