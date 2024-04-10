Funke Akindele weeps after an online troll curses her children, blames her for an actress' death

Entertainment of Wednesday, 10 April 2024

Renowned actress, Funke Akindele, has reacted to the ill-treatment she has received from netizens following her colleague, Adejumoke Aderounmu’s death.



It can be recalled that the late Jumoke, who was known as 'Esther' in the popular 'Jenifa’s Diary' series died under unclear circumstances and the film industry has been thrown into mourning.



Following her death, the late Jumoke’s brother, Adeola, went online to lambast Funke Akindele while accusing her of hypocrisy, and abandoning his late sister, among others.



After the backlash Funke Akindele received from the deceased’s brother and some netizens, she stormed Instagram to address the issue.



In a snippet from the Instagram live video making rounds online, the filmmaker, while brooding over the intensity of the backlash, said someone told her she would bury her children.



Funke Akindele, in reaction to that particular curse, broke down in tears and wondered what she had done wrong.



The actress further reminded netizens that she had also been through trying moments, adding that the past few years haven't been easy on her.



“Do not forget, I’ve got my trying moments too, during COVID remember, my mum passed on, remember, politics I was backlashed, marriage remember! Somebody now said ‘you will lose your children?’ I think that’s too much. I’m here trying to relax and rest to get my life together. I sent a message to Jumoke’s brother, he saw it and he didn’t reply. I said ‘oh I’m so sorry, I didn’t hear, I don’t know anything about your sister. I don’t go to blogs as long as my name isn’t being mentioned.



"I do my thing and I face where I’m going to. Yes, I’m strict! I’m very strict, I will not take nonsense, I’m focused. Whoever works with me that wants to go can go, whoever wants to stay can stay. Please I have to do this live video because it has to do with Jumoke, may her soul rest in perfect peace, I feel so sorry. I tried, Jide (Awobona) can testify,” she stated



