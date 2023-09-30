Funke Akindele speaks on lessons she learnt from her failed marriage

Entertainment of Saturday, 30 September 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, has shared the lessons she learned after her recent marriage with JJC Skillz hit the rocks.



In a recent interview with Chude Jideonwo, the mother of two acknowledged that she faced challenges and had to find ways to overcome them.



Funke Akindele used her own life as an example to illustrate how she succumbed to peer pressure and rapidly got married in an effort to live up to expectations.



Unfortunately, things did not turn out as planned, which led to a divorce that received considerable media attention.



According to Funke, the effects of her divorce included the loss of business opportunities and a high level of emotional instability



She did, however, thank her mother for helping her get through such trying times.



In her advice to young women, she urged them to take lessons from her mistakes and not rush into marriage.



She said: “Take your time, if you rush in you will rush out. You know, I just wanted to get married. I want to do things right, have children, and all that. When I went into the marriage, it didn’t work fine. And it ended in a very bad way, in social media, the noise was everywhere. I was actually filming and somebody called me and told me, I wanted to die!”



“You know I cried, lost some good deals then. But I didn’t let it break me. Thank God for my mum who encouraged me to put more effort to work. I channeled the energy to work and I kept saving more. I didn’t let the situation break me down.”