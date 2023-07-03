Funke Akindele, estranged hubby, JJC Skillz fuel rumours, follow each other again on IG

Entertainment of Monday, 3 July 2023

Source: www.mynigeria.com

Nolywood actress Funke Akindele and her estranged husband JJC Skillz are once again Instagram followers.



The parents of two twin boys who split up approximately a year ago, are said to have stopped following each other on Instagram months ago after their separation.



Funke and JJC declined to comment on what exactly caused their marriage to fail, despite the spectacular drama that revealed their separation.



According to checks the couple are back to following each other.



The tweet sparked dreams of reconciliation between the former couple among some netizens, while others are persuaded that Funke and her estranged spouse chose peace for the benefit of their children.



See comments here



diamond_caraccessories: "Old fire wood Dey quick light, they never said they were divorced sha , they said they were separated, so anything is possible."



jettyroyal: "I love the way auntie Funky is making peace with everyone.God bless her."



stacia_willy: "Thought the Werey man married another woman."



realchika_u "I want them back again God."



beccaszn: "People are allowed to fall out, forgive each other and move on."



thatakwaibomlady: "Trust me co-parenting in peace is not bad. Y'all get it together people."



