Entertainment of Thursday, 5 November 2020

Source: Kubi Live

Full list of nominees of Ashanti Music Awards

Ashanti Music Awards official artwork Ashanti Music Awards official artwork

The maiden edition of the Ashanti Music Awards was officially launched as the likes of Ypee, Strongman Burner, Don Elvi, ZionFelix, Gyakie and more graced the event.

Launched at the Golden Tulip Hotel Conference Hall, the event also witnessed great dignitaries such as Augustina Addison, the Chairperson for MUSIGA Ashanti, Akua Afriyie who is the Gender Ambassador, Rev Yabs as well as radio and TV presenter Mr. Bonez.

Strongman Burner leads with the most nominations. He had five while Kweku Flick followed up with four.

Other artists such as Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Don Elvi, Yaw Tog, Gyakie were also nominated.


See the full list below:


New Artist of Ashanti

Kweku Flick

Black Sherif

Okesse 1

Oseikrom Sikani

Don Elvi

Ohemaa Eunice

Odehyiaba Priscilla

Brother Fire



Artist of Ashanti

Diana Hamilton

Akesse Abrempong

Strongman

Eno Barony

Kofi Jamar

Amerado

Kweku Flick

Gyakie



Popular song of Ashanti

Akatafour -Kawabanga

Money - Kweku flick

Money - Black Sherif

Pilolo - Strongman

Sore - Yaw toq

Yie yie - Okesse1

Si Nekete - OHemaa Eunice

Yagye sika- Lific



Hiphop song of the Year

Kyenku -Kawabanga

Sore - Yaw toq

Awake -Kweku Flick

yagye sika - Lific

Kumerica - Ypee

Kumerica - Zionfelix

money dey - Phaize

Dabro -Braa Benk

Bossu-Strongman

In the City - Kofi Jamar



Album of Ashanti

Believe - Don Elvi

Kofi jamar - Truth Ep

Gyakie- Seed Ep

Kojo Cue- For my Brothers

Phrimpong- The Salary EP

King Paluta - King Size III

Gwest - Young Amakye Dede

Reggie & Okennette - Strait outta Kumerica



Gospel song of the Year

Diana Hamilton - Wa’sem

Akesse Brempong - Alright

Brother Fire - Adom Bi

Ohemaa Eunice -Si Nekete

Odehyiaba Priscilla - Edin bi a gye me

Elder Fred - Abameso



Producer of the Year

Tubhani

Apya

Ipappi

KC beatz



Best Video Director of the Year

Mysta bruce -Yagye sika

Kobby shots - Bra

KooPoku - Sore

Hassan pmg - City of Alacafe

Shaibu Jackson - Ginger

Cosmos Boakye - Dabro



Best Rapper of the Year

Strongman

Eno Barony

Amerado

King Paluta

Kweku Darlington

Kojo cue

Ypee


Record label of the Year

Corazon musik

Bkc

Maxxhype

MicBurners



National Artist of Ashanti

Shatta Wale

Sarkodie

Stonebwoy

Kuami Eugene

Medikal



National New Artist of Ashanti

Kofi Mole

Fameye

Kelvynboy

J Derobie




Best locally Supporting Radio Dj of the year

Dj Kaxtro ( Ultimate FM )

Dj Carsious ( YFM)

DJ Manucho (Ultimate FM)

DJ Chiefaro (Luv Fm

Dj Lamar (pure fm)


Best Choral group of the Year

Divine Choral

Evangel youth choir

Palace choir

Selestial Youth choir

Ammansere Youth Choir


Group of the year

Rap makers

Ot and Aiges

Tongues of Fire

LAD(loco all day)


Tradition group of the Year

Manhyia tetenwom kro

Ahemaa Tradional troupe

Ashewa group


Best collaboration of the Year

Akesse Brempong ft Joe Mettle

Lifif ft Oseikrom sikani and Ypee- Yagye sika

Kawabanga - Akatafoc

Yaw toq - Sore

Kumerica -Zionfelix

Strongman ft Kelvynboy-Pilolo

Gyakie ft Bisa Kdei - Sor mi mu

Pamela - fama kwame ft Flowking Stone

Gwest ft Bisa Kdei - Bonto

Amerado ft Fameye - Twaso

Kofi Jamar - In the city



Most Influential Artist of the Year

Oseikrom

Archipalago

Amerado

O kennette

Braa Benk



Artist manager of the Year

Steev Kaye

Sackey

BKC Boss

Baby Bash

