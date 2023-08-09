From selling newspapers to medical success: Diana Hamilton's husband shares his inspiring journey

Entertainment of Wednesday, 9 August 2023

In a riveting interview, Dr. Joseph Hamilton, the spouse of renowned gospel artist Diana Hamilton, opens up about the tapestry of his life's journey and the pivotal moments that have etched the contours of his path to success.



Speaking on DayBreak on Hitz, Dr. Hamilton offers a glimpse into his upbringing in Ghana, shedding light on how his early struggles have sculpted his remarkable trajectory in the medical domain in the UK.



Revisiting his childhood, Dr. Hamilton candidly shares, "I have come a long way, and I believe grace has sustained me. Selling newspapers and reading articles helped me learn how to read."



His recollections unfold with stories of weekends spent selling newspapers to supplement his weekday education.



This unique routine not only bolstered his schooling but also imparted a skill that would prove transformative.



Dr. Hamilton reveals that his experience as a newspaper boy laid the groundwork for his proficiency in reading, a skill that would later become invaluable.



In the context of his early struggles, Dr. Hamilton emphasizes that his upbringing in Ghana laid a robust foundation for his subsequent achievements overseas. He traces his journey from the Eastern Region of Ghana to his pursuit of a medical career in the UK, highlighting the tenacity and adaptability he cultivated during his youth.



His roots trace back to Kwabeng, where he received his initial education before securing his BECE certificate in Nsutem, Ashanti Region.



Proudly attributing Pope John's Senior High School as his educational cornerstone, Dr. Hamilton's academic journey culminated with a bachelor's degree from the esteemed Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).



Speaking of his past, Dr. Hamilton elaborates, "While I wouldn't describe them as difficult times, those experiences have moulded me, as I grew up in a family that sold newspapers. During holidays, I would collect newspapers and sell them, including at the Bunso area, and then attend school on Mondays."



The memories of holidays spent selling newspapers, including in areas like Bunso, while eagerly resuming his studies on weekdays, stand as a testament to his dedication.



