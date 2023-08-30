From reality TV shows to fame - These two Lynx Entertainment artistes share their story

Entertainment of Wednesday, 30 August 2023

DSL and Maya Blu were guests for this episode of Talkertainment on GhanaWebTV.



The two rising artistes who started their careers on the premise of reality TV shows have shed the spotlight on their woes and exciting moments encountered on their path to fame.



DSL, the TV3 Mentor X winner opened up on the pressure and the unrealistic expectations that accompanied his feat.



He said the expectations doubled after he joined the Lynx Entertainment label, which has some of Ghana’s biggest music exports; KiDi and Kuami Eugene, signed on.



Maya Blu on the other hand spoke about her first controversial single ‘Good girl no dey pay’, which shot her into the limelight and all the debates that were associated with it.



She also tackled her first severe heartbreak that completely changed her narrative about men among others.



These and more captivating revelations have been captured in a conversation with Talkertainment host, Elsie Lamar below:







