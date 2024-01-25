From prayer secretary to TikTok star: The story of how Aba Dope rose to stardom in Ghana

Entertainment of Thursday, 25 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular Ghanaian socialite cum TikTok influencer, Aba Dope, has opened up about how she manoeuvred her way through to become a famous personality in Ghana through her social media activities.



According to her narration, during her days in Senior High School (SHS), she was the prayer secretary for the Scripture Union (SU) and a devout Christian who was leading prayer sessions and impacting lives.



She also noted that aside from her spiritual life, she was an entertaining person; hence, she was influential when it came to entertainment activities during her days at the Nursing Training College, adding that she gained recognition through her exploits.



Speaking in an interview with Berla Mundi on TV3 monitored by GhanaWeb, Aba Dope recounted how she became popular in the country by doing entertaining things on her social media platforms, including TikTok and Snapchat.



“When I was in SHS, I was playing numerous roles. I was the prayer secretary for the Scripture Union (SU). I could pray for someone to fall from his bed and it was deadly.



"In Nursing school, I used to sing so when we went to the dormitory I created some jokes and my colleagues would be laughing. I was also called ‘DJ Coco’ because I was always by the DJ’s side when it was time for entertainment directing the songs to be played.



“Afterwards, I would gather the students in the evening and we would be praying on the same day. I was exhibiting a lot of lifestyles so everyone loved me. When I moved to Accra,I heard about TikTok but already I was on Snapchat talking about sex and other things.



"When I realized I was noticed, I decided to move to TikTok. When I posted a picture of my body, people were complimenting me. My classmate questioned why I bleached, and I called her out on TikTok live then bloggers picked it up and it became popular,” she said.



Aba Dope is also a media personality who works with the Media General.



SB/OGB